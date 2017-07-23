Eight people found dead in truck in Walmart car park in 'human trafficking crime'

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor trailer outside a Walmart store in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

Several other people have been taken to hospitals.

San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a car park by a person from the truck who was asking for water late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer.

Police say they checked surveillance video, which shows vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor trailer. They say they are "looking at a human trafficking crime".

Police say the US Department of Homeland Security is involved in the investigation into what happened.