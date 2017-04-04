Eight more charged, including 15-yr-old boy, leaving 13 people facing court over 'hate attack' in UK

Eight more people, including a 15-year-old boy, have appeared in court in England over a suspected hate attack which left a teenage asylum seeker fighting for his life.

Kurdish Iranian Reker Ahmed, 17, was chased and set upon while at a bus stop with two others in Croydon, south London, on Friday night.

He was left with a fractured spine, fractured eye socket and bleed to the brain, and is now recovering after being placed in an induced coma.

Liam Neylen, 19, Ellie Leite, 19, Kyran Evans, 23, all from Croydon, and James Neves, 22, of Beckenham, south-east London, spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, where they were charged with violent disorder.

Ellie Leite, 19 (left), leaves Croydon Magistrates' Court today.

Ben Harman, 20, from Croydon, appeared accused of violent disorder and dangerous driving.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both from the Croydon area, were charged with violent disorder.

A third youth, a 17-year-old boy from the Croydon area, was charged with violent disorder and wounding with intent.

All eight defendants were granted conditional bail and magistrate Terry Carpenter sent the case for trial at Croydon Crown Court on May 2.

It takes the total amount of suspects accused of involvement with the attack to 13, after five people, including two sets of siblings, appeared in court on Monday.

Liam Neylen, 19, leaves Croydon Magistrates' Court today

On Tuesday, District Judge Robert Roscoe amended an order from Mr Carpenter banning the identification of the victim following representations from the Press Association.

On Monday, Daryl Davis, 20, his sister Danyelle Davis, 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and his brother Jack Walder, 24, all from Croydon, appeared in court charged with violent disorder relating to the same incident.

George Walder was also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Potts, Jack Walder and the Davis siblings were released on conditional bail.

George Walder was remanded in custody.

James Neves, 22 (centre), leaves Croydon Magistrates' Court today.

They will appear at Croydon Crown Court on May 1.