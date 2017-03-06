Eight killed in stampede during food handouts in Zambia

Eight people have died and 28 have been injured in a stampede during food handouts at a youth centre in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo said the stampede happened after people forced their way into the Olympic Youth Development Centre, where the distribution of food handouts was scheduled to take place.

Ms Katongo said the dead included six women, one man and one boy.

She said thousands of people had been invited to the event, which was organised by a church group.

An investigation is under way.

