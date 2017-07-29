Eight killed in fire at Vietnam cake factory

A fire broke out at a small cake factory in Vietnam's capital on Saturday, killing eight workers and seriously injuring two others.

The fire ripped through the factory in a suburban district of Hanoi on Saturday morning, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the flames.

Debris litters the interior following a deadly fire in a small cake factory in the suburbs of Hanoi, Vietnam. Picture: AP Photo via Vietnam News Agency

An initial investigation showed that the blaze started when the ceiling caught fire from welding sparks, the paper said.

Parts of the ceiling collapsed in the fire, blocking the factory's only exit and trapping the workers inside, according to Tuoi Tre.

Officials were not available for comment.

Fires are relatively common in Vietnam. Thirteen people were killed in a fire at a karaoke bar in Hanoi in November.

AP