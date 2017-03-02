Eight Iraqis guilty of gang-raping German tourist in Austria

An Austrian court has found eight Iraqis guilty of gang-raping a German tourist and has given them jail sentences of between nine and 13 years.

The court dismissed charges against a ninth suspect.

The victim has been awarded 25,000 euro (£21,000) in damages, a court statement said.

Both the prosecution and defence lawyers are appealing against the decision, the statement added.

The Iraqis came to Austria as migrants between May and December 2015.

Five of them were subsequently given refugee status.

The prosecution said that the eight, aged between 22 and 48, exploited the fact that the victim had been drinking heavily and was unable to defend herself on the night she was raped.

The court heard evidence that on New Year's Eve four of the men took her to a Vienna apartment, where they were joined by the others, and that all took turns raping her.

When she regained control, she found herself naked in a bed.

Prosecutor Karina Fehringer said the victim continues to suffer post-traumatic effects from the assault that required psychiatric treatment.