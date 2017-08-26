Eight dead and four taken to hospital – here’s what we know so far about the M1 crash

Eight people have died following a motorway collision between two lorries and a minibus. A further four were taken to hospital.

Here’s what we know so far.

Where did the crash happen?

The crash took place on the M1 near Newport Pagnell, police said.

Officers were called at around 3:15am to the southbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 14.

Who was involved?

The collision was between two lorries and a minibus, which is believed to have come from the Nottingham area.

Police say they are working to locate and inform the families of those affected.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The TVP inquiry centre can be reached on 101, quoting URN 214 of 26/8.

How has traffic been affected?

Road closures are in place between junctions 14 and 15, and motorists have been advised to stay away from the area “while emergency services work at the scene”.

The road is likely to remain closed “for a period of time”, police said.
