Eight dead after knife attack in China's troubled Xinjiang region

Eight people have been killed in China's far western Xinjiang region, including three knife-wielding assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile territory.

The attack occurred yesterday evening in Pishan county in southern Xinjiang, home to China's Uighur ethnic minority, the local government said.

The three attackers also injured five others before being shot dead by police.

Uighurs are predominantly Muslim, Turkic-speaking people distinct from the Chinese-speaking Han national majority.

They have long resented the rule of Beijing, more than 1,800 miles away from the provincial capital of Urumqi.

Xinjiang is one of China's five autonomous regions, but Uighur residents are often prevented from leaving the region and face other restrictions enacted by Beijing, which has increased security dramatically since deadly anti-government riots broke out in Urumqi in 2009.

China says it is fighting separatists and the militant East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

But Uighur activists based abroad say Beijing is cracking down on peaceful religious and cultural expression in the name of fighting terrorism.

The local government did not say whether Tuesday's assailants were linked to ETIM, which has carried out a string of attacks inside and outside China.

It called the assailants "thugs" and said officials had restored "social order" while continuing to investigate the incident.

The ethnic backgrounds of the attackers and their victims were not specified.

Dilxat Raxit, an overseas spokesman for Uighurs, said local security forces have put Pishan under lockdown, with more armed officers guarding roads and residents barred from leaving the area.

At least two Uighurs have been detained for sharing videos of the scene, he said.

The authorities typically respond to violence or unrest in Xinjiang with lockdowns, raids on homes, and restrictions on phone and Internet communications.

Pishan county is in the far south of Xinjiang, bordering Pakistan.

While China has encouraged Han Chinese to move into Xinjiang as part of broader efforts to settle the region, Han Chinese comprise just 1% of Pishan's nearly 300,000 people.