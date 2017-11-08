Eight children among 25 victims of Texas church shooting, police confirm

Authorities have released an official list of those killed in the shooting rampage at a Texas church.

Eight male victims and 17 female victims ranging in age from one to 77 are on the Texas Department of Public Safety list released today.

The list also includes the unborn baby of Crystal Holcombe, identified on the list as Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe, age 0 and gender unknown.

Eight of the victims killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children and teenagers ranging in age from one to 16 years old.

Texas church shooting victim Emily Garcia. Pic: Facebook

Authorities said one of the children died at a San Antonio-area hospital. The remaining victims all died at the scene

A video taken inside a small Texas church shows some of the victims, including children, being shot in the head, authorities said.

An official said the video is consistent with what witnesses attending the service said about the actions of Devin Patrick Kelley.