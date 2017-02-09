Eiffel Tower to get 2.5 metre high glass security barrier
A glass security barrier will be built around the Eiffel Tower to protect it from terror attacks.
The two-and-a-half metre high wall will replace metal fences put in place during Euro 2016.
It will cost around €20m, and work will begin later this year.
Deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins said: "The terror threat remains high in Paris, and the most vulnerable sites, starting with the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures".
In a statement on Twitter, Mr Martins said the move was to "simply improve the aesthetics of the safety devices".
Pas d'emballement / Tour Eiffel : la Ville de Paris va simplement améliorer l’esthétique des dispositifs de sécurité pic.twitter.com/1ZZydhi6q5— J-Francois Martins (@jfmartins) February 9, 2017
