Eiffel Tower to get 2.5 metre high glass security barrier

A glass security barrier will be built around the Eiffel Tower to protect it from terror attacks.

The two-and-a-half metre high wall will replace metal fences put in place during Euro 2016.

It will cost around €20m, and work will begin later this year.

Deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins said: "The terror threat remains high in Paris, and the most vulnerable sites, starting with the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures".

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Martins said the move was to "simply improve the aesthetics of the safety devices".