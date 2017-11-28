Egyptian court sentences 16 men to jail for 'debauchery'

Amnesty International has condemned an Egyptian court's sentencing of 16 men to three years in prison on "debauchery" charges and urged authorities to overturn the ruling.

Amnesty's Najia Bounaim said the sentences were another example of Egypt's persecution of the LGBT community.

She said Amnesty considers the prosecution violated "the rights of these men to be treated equally, regardless of their perceived sexual orientation".

At least five of them were subjected to forced anal examinations.

According to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, at least 76 people across the country have been arrested based on their perceived sexual orientation following the display of a rainbow flag at a September 22 concert by Arab rock band Mashrou Laila in Cairo.