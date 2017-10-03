Dutch prosecutors looking to take Bandidos bikers off the road

Dutch prosecutors are seeking to outlaw the Bandidos motorcycle club and its Dutch arm.

The club is responsible for "a culture of lawlessness" among its members, according to the prosecutors.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday Dutch society "cannot tolerate groups that commit, incite and reward violence and other serious criminality".

The case in the central city of Utrecht is part of a wider crackdown on motorcycle gangs.

Last week, prosecutors also asked a court in The Hague to ban another club, called Satudarah, saying it cultivates a violent image that is used for "extortion, intimidation", and that it "structurally commits and facilitates crime".