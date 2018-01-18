Dutch airport cancels all flights as storm batters Europe

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has suspended all flights and the Dutch national rail service halted all trains as a powerful storm lashes the Netherlands, toppling trees and causing traffic chaos.

Schiphol tweeted shortly after 11am local time that it was halting all take-offs and landings "until further notice" because of the severe weather conditions.

Flag carrier KLM already had scrapped more than 200 flights before the storm.

National broadcaster NOS reported that the main railway station in The Hague was closed because of fears that parts of its new glass roof would be blown off by Thursday’s storm.

A man who escaped unharmed makes a phone call after his scooter was hit by a crashing tree uprooted by heavy winds in Amsterdam.

PA
KEYWORDS: Amsterdam, Storm, Weather Europe, Schiphol Airport

 

