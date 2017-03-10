Dusseldorf train station axe attack 'acted alone'

A man who injured seven people with an axe in Dusseldorf's main train station acted alone, and there is no indication the attack was terror-related, German authorities said.

Police said initial reports there may have been a second attacker appear to be unfounded and they believe a 36-year-old suspect acted alone and "had psychological problems".

The man, described as being from the former Yugoslavia and living in the nearby city of Wuppertal, is alleged to have attacked people at random in the train station on Thursday night.

Seven people were hurt - including three seriously - in the incident.

The suspect jumped from a bridge as he fled the scene and is currently being treated for serious injuries.