Dubai police arrest 'hackers who targeted White House officials'

Dubai police have arrested a group of foreign hackers who allegedly targeted five White House officials in an email blackmail scheme, according to state-owned media in the United Arab Emirates.

The Arabic-language Al Bayan newspaper and television channel Dubai One reported the arrests.

Al Bayan quoted Saud Khalidi, of Dubai police, as saying an "African gang" broke into the emails of the five senior officials and "got highly confidential information".

He said the US asked Dubai police for assistance.

Mr Khalidi was quoted as saying investigators tracked down the gang to an apartment in the emirate of Ajman and arrested three suspects.

The arrests come as the United Arab Emirates, which hosts some 4,000 US troops fighting Islamic State, remains a crucial regional ally.

Those arrested are between 24 and 26 years of age and had a list of "five million bank accounts", as well as hacking software and millions of dollars in assets, Mr Khalidi said.

He said the three people had entered the UAE on visitor visas a few years ago.

The reports did not identify the White House officials targeted.

Mr Khalidi reportedly said those suspects would be handed over to the United States for possible criminal trials.

AP