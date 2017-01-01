Dubai celebrates New Year with eye-catching fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa

The thick fog people woke up to in the morning in Dubai finally gave way to a spectacular fireworks display as thousands gathered to mark the start of 2017.

People watched fireworks shoot from the sides of the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – in a show that was also streamed live online.

Just before the fireworks at the 828-metre (2,716ft) building, private security guards stood every 50 metres as metal barriers blocked off pavements to keep the streets around the Burj Khalifa clear for roaming emergency vehicles.

Celebrations went ahead in full swing, despite fog warnings from the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology, saying that visibility had dropped below 100 metres in most areas.

The spectacular show has got people thinking:

Yup, we know the feeling.

