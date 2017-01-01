Dubai celebrates New Year with eye-catching fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa

The thick fog people woke up to in the morning in Dubai finally gave way to a spectacular fireworks display as thousands gathered to mark the start of 2017.

People watched fireworks shoot from the sides of the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – in a show that was also streamed live online.

(Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Just before the fireworks at the 828-metre (2,716ft) building, private security guards stood every 50 metres as metal barriers blocked off pavements to keep the streets around the Burj Khalifa clear for roaming emergency vehicles.

(Jon Gambrell/AP)

Celebrations went ahead in full swing, despite fog warnings from the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology, saying that visibility had dropped below 100 metres in most areas.

(Jon Gambrell/AP)

The spectacular show has got people thinking:

Watching the new year fireworks live in Dubai is officially on my bucket list 🎆 — Rawan (@applePAYA) December 31, 2016

Wow. Dubai knows how to party. 🎉 Awesome fireworks. #happynewyear — Michael Edgecomb (@TheEdgePHX) December 31, 2016

Dubai does an extraordinary show with fireworks for the new year every year I am jealous of everyone there witnessing it live . — dua loves z 💙 (@GoldenftZiam) December 31, 2016

Yup, we know the feeling.