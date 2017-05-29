'Drunken' Britons held after car ploughs into pedestrians in Marbella

Two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern Spain coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk, authorities said.

Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Police said they had ruled out terrorism in Sunday's crash in Marbella.

A police spokeswoman said on Monday that the driver and the passenger were aged 27 and 28, held British passports and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say the car fled from a checkpoint and sped off into the town of Marbella, where it struck pedestrians on a crowded avenue before becoming involved in a multiple car crash.

The injured includes a 12-day-old baby.

The driver was seriously injured.

AP