Driver to appeal against road rage conviction for threats to Jeremy Vine

A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he cycled down a narrow road is to appeal against her conviction.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out the TV star and made a gun sign at him as she shouted insults.

Her volley of abuse was captured on a helmet camera worn by the 51-year-old Crimewatch presenter, who said he felt the gun gesture was a "serious threat".

Pearson, of Vauxhall, south London, was convicted on February 1 of driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

At that hearing, single mother Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions and was subject to a suspended sentence when the latest offence was committed, was warned she may face prison.

But sentencing was postponed on Wednesday pending her appeal.

Pearson was seen entering Isleworth Crown Court, but did not appear in the dock during the brief hearing, at which a date for her appeal was set at April 18, with a pre-trial review on April 4.