Driver dies after 'van hit by concrete block thrown from motorway bridge'

A van driver has been killed in a motorway crash in England after what "appears to be a lump of concrete" struck his windscreen and his vehicle hit a tree.

Police are treating the death on the M11 near Birchanger, Essex, as suspicious, and said one line of inquiry is that the item was thrown from a bridge over the motorway.

The driver, in his 60s, died at the scene.

Essex Police were called to the northbound carriageway of the M11 between junctions seven and eight at 4.50pm on Wednesday and the carriageway was closed for investigations.

The Goose Lane bridge, which crosses the motorway, was also closed as part of the inquiry and officers want to speak to drivers who saw anyone acting suspiciously on the bridge.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage taken in the area, between the junctions for Harlow and Bishop's Stortford, between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday.