Driver airlifted to hospital after lorry and car collide on motorway

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash which closed a stretch of motorway.

The northbound M6 was closed between junctions 19 and 20 in Cheshire following the collision between a car and a flatbed lorry on Saturday morning.

Cheshire Police said the driver of the car had been taken to hospital.

A spokesman said the northbound carriageway was expected to remain closed until at least 6pm while officers worked to establish the cause of the crash,

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a man had been taken by air ambulance to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries to his head and chest.

Five road ambulances were sent to the scene after the crash was reported at about 8.15am.

The southbound carriageway was initially closed for the air ambulance to land but was later reopened.

PA