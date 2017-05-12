Drayton Manor Theme Park to stay closed on Friday after death of Evha, 11

A theme park where an 11-year-old schoolgirl died after falling from a water ride will stay closed for a third day while a health and safety investigation continues.

Evha Jannath, from Leicester, was fatally injured on Tuesday after falling from a boat on the Splash Canyon ride during a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park near Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The youngster's family said they have been "torn apart" by the tragedy and requested that the ride is suspended until the inquiry has concluded and the full facts are established.

In a statement, Drayton Manor said the park would remain closed on Friday.

The statement read: "The park will be closed on Friday, to allow the Health and Safety Executive to complete their work.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and all those who have been affected by Tuesday's incident."

An inquest into the death is expected to open next week.

Staffordshire Police said officers and members of the HSE were continuing their work at the site.

The force said it anticipated that a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

It is understood that theme parks including Legoland, Alton Towers and Thorpe Park have closed similar rides as a precaution.

PA