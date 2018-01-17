Dramatic footage shows moment police officer is confronted by gunman

Dramatic body-worn video shows the chilling moment police answering a burglary call were confronted by a gunman at close range.

Reece Lones was jailed for 27 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, after admitting possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The footage, released by West Midlands Police, captured Reece Lones raising what appeared to be a black 9mm pistol as a female officer checked the house for intruders.

As he held what turned out to be a BB gun, Pc Jemma Follows - with her Taser raised - shouted: "What are you doing?" before calmly retreating from Lones.

Lones claimed he had only been messing about with the weapon, which was later recovered inside the address.

The 19-year-old, who came face to face with the officer, also backed away into a side room before fleeing the property in Park Street, Stourbridge, West Midlands, on the night of November 18.

After raising the alert, the female officer then jumped in a taxi to hunt Lones and a second suspect who had also been in the home.

The pair were tracked to Stourbridge High Street by armed officers, two hours after the initial call, with Pc Follows Tasering the other person, a 17-year-old male.

West Midlands Police undated handout photo of Reece Lones who was jailed for 27 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, after admitting possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after he raised a gun at police answering a burglary call last November.

Meanwhile, colleagues of "fantastic" 29-year-old Pc Follows have praised her "calm" during the incident.

Pc Follows, who has been with the force since 2007, said: "When I saw it, I thought anything could happen. Was I about to be shot?

"It has reminded me not to be complacent. I’ve been to similar jobs since and to a degree, I did think, is the same thing going to happen again?

"It does stick with me.

West Midlands Police undated handout photo of Pc Jemma Follows was confronted at close-range by gunman, Reece Lones, as she searched a house where a burglary had been reported.

"It’s a reminder not to let your guard down too much because you never know what’s going to happen."

The 17-year-old was handed a conditional caution for his role in the incident.

Superintendent Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, said: "This was a fantastic arrest by armed officers.

"They used the minimum amount of force, while using their training about using strong verbal commands to keep the suspect contained."

