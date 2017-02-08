Dragonfly wings kill bacteria by tearing them apart if they move

Scientists have found that innocent-looking dragonflies carry death traps on their wings that rip bacteria apart as soon as they move.

Researchers looked at dragonfly wings on a microscopic level to see what exactly happens when bacteria make the mistake of landing on them.

They had thought that tiny rods on the wing’s surface, called nanopillars, punctured the bacterial surface to kill the disease-causing bugs.

But now scientists, published in the Applied Materials and Interfaces journal, think it’s more complicated than that.

The researchers saw that the nanopillars are all different heights which means they probably can’t puncture the bacteria’s membrane.

On closer inspection, they found bacteria don’t directly touch the rods.

Instead, they release structural molecules and finger-like protrusions that attach to nanopillars.

Then when the bacteria move, forces pull on these molecules, ripping the cell apart so its contents leak and it deflates.

Researchers hope to use this knowledge to invent new anti-bacterial materials for use in medicine.