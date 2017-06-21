Dozens treated by paramedics on Glastonbury's hottest day

Dozens of people have been treated by paramedics on the hottest ever day of Glastonbury Festival.

Temperatures at the 900-acre Somerset site reached 30C by 2pm on Wednesday and were expected to rise further during the afternoon.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service said 38 people had been treated by paramedics by 2.30pm on Wednesday and urged that those travelling to the festival to wear a hat and sun cream and take plenty of water.

"This is for a range of incidents and not just related to the heat," he said.

Glastonbury Festival tweeted some advice for festival goers on how to stay safe in the high temperatures.

Queuing to get into #Glastonbury2017? It’s hot out there so please read this advice… pic.twitter.com/uGyXS32857 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 21, 2017

Festival-goers sought shade under trees and enjoyed ice creams to keep cool.

Public Health England's South West Centre urged people to "be prepared" for queuing in the heat.

It tweeted a link to the NHS information page for heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heading to #Glastonbury2017? Be prepared for queuing in the heat -

drink plenty of water and lay off the booze https://t.co/iju7H5e0wJ pic.twitter.com/RMQyGc4Ba3 — PHE South West (@PHE_SouthWest) June 21, 2017

The queues at the festival, which will host a population of 200,000, were no longer than previous years, though security was tighter.

Avon and Somerset Police previously warned that extra security checks would take place after the attacks in London and Manchester.

The festival is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will make an appearance, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to give a talk and introduce US rap duo Run The Jewels.