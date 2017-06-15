Dozens of flights delayed by power cut at Brussels airport

A power failure has hit Brussels airport, delaying dozens of departing planes and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded outside the terminal.

Airport spokeswoman Florence Muls said the power cut happened at 5am Irish Time on Thursday and specifically affected luggage and air conditioning systems.

Early-morning departures were hit immediately and hundreds of people were left waiting outside.

Ms Muls says the power failure had been fixed and people were slowly being allowed back into the building.

AP