Dozens of firefighters battle blaze near historic UK pier

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze which has broken out next to a historic pier.

Crews have been scrambled to Hythe pier, near Southampton, Hampshire, after the blaze started in a nearby building at 6am on Monday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service is advising local residents to keep their windows shut.

The service tweeted: "Eight fire appliances and more than 50 firefighters tackling #HytheFire. #Hampshire crews assisted by colleagues from @DWFireRescue #Hythe."

It added: "Anyone living close to where the fire has broken out near #HythePier should keep their windows and doors shut."

A busy morning for @Hants_fire. They've been attending a blaze in #Hythe after a shed near #HythePier caught fire this morning pic.twitter.com/oz9p9tW7Vo — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) July 10, 2017

A spokeswoman for the Hythe Ferry said that the service had been suspended because of smoke from the blaze but was running again.

She said: "We couldn't run because of the smoke from about 6am to 7am but we are operating again. The fire hasn't affected the pier or the ferry."