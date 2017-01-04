Dozens injured in New York train incident

Around three dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York terminal, officials said.

Officials now say 76 injured in @LIRR derailment in brooklyn @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/YNis8kAQq6 — Stacey Delikat (@StaceyDelikat) January 4, 2017

Images showed the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers said that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

CBSNewYork: RT glennschuck: Injured from LIRR accident here in Brooklyn #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/YejmFj1BTj — Vender Laster (@ManufacturingOD) January 4, 2017

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.