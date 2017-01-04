Dozens injured in New York train incident
04/01/2017 - 14:46:47Back to World Home
Around three dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York terminal, officials said.
Officials now say 76 injured in @LIRR derailment in brooklyn @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/YNis8kAQq6— Stacey Delikat (@StaceyDelikat) January 4, 2017
Images showed the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.
Passengers said that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.
Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.
CBSNewYork: RT glennschuck: Injured from LIRR accident here in Brooklyn #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/YejmFj1BTj— Vender Laster (@ManufacturingOD) January 4, 2017
Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.
Join the conversation - comment here