Dozens dead or missing after air strike flattens family shelter in Syria

Dozens of civilians are dead or missing after an air strike on a shelter for the displaced in an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria, activists say.

The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said a school sheltering 50 families in Mansoura was levelled by air strikes on Tuesday morning.

Mansoura is 16 miles west of Raqqa, the de facto capital to the extremists' so-called caliphate.

The activist group said the families are still unaccounted for.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 33 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

The two organisations rely on local contacts to smuggle news out of IS-held territory.