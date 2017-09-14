Dozens dead after attack on Iraqi checkpoint and restaurant

At least 45 people have been killed in an attack on a checkpoint and nearby restaurant in Iraq, the governor of the country's southern Thi Qar province said.

Yahya al-Nassiri said today's attack, which also left 83 wounded, started with militants opening fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant on the main highway that links Baghdad with the southern provinces.

That was followed by two suicide bombers, including one driving an explosives-laden car, he said.

Mr Al-Nassiri said the majority of the dead are expected to be Iranian pilgrims who were inside the restaurant.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The so-called 'Islamic State' group often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks targeting security forces and Shiite civilians in Iraq.

Shiite Muslim-dominated Thi Qar is located about 200 miles south-east of Baghdad.