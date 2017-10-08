Dove apologises after accusations of racism over online advert image

Dove has apologised after the brand was accused of racism over an online advertising campaign.

The company admitted it had "missed the mark" with an image posted on Facebook.

The advert showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman underneath.

The campaign has since been removed from Facebook and Dove tweeted: "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully.

"We deeply regret the offence it caused."

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Dove was responding to criticism after the image was shared widely on social media.

@Dove I demand to know why you felt it was ok to be racist? I will make sure stores remove your products. We don't need you. You need us. pic.twitter.com/qJFMg4UoH7 — Babyboi (@Babyboy6769) October 7, 2017

Twitter user La'Quell, using the handle @Caramelxotic posted: "@Dove care to explain this racist Ad to me."

2 ads, 6 years apart, same message. 🙅🏻

Get your shit together, @Dove. https://t.co/rxvgF02L0C — Laura 1G2C (@1Girl2Cities) October 8, 2017

I’ll be white & clean after using @Dove soap. This is the most racist ideology ever created by oppressors. Keep the apology. NO DOVE for me! pic.twitter.com/9HBgMUAXte — Sandra (@geekchic9) October 8, 2017

Emma Louise Sinclair, under the username @EmmsyLou13, tweeted: "This is a @Dove ad .... what the actual f, never using a product from a bunch of Racist people again #Dove #racist."

Dove 2017 vs racist 19th century ads---not sure there is much of a difference--shameful pic.twitter.com/rP47IjrYzw — Matt Carotenuto (@matt_carotenuto) October 8, 2017