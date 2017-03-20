Double-decker bus smashes into side of house after collision with 4x4

A double-decker bus smashed into the side of a house after colliding with a 4x4 in England.

Photos show the number 16 service wrapped around the corner of the home in Coventry, which has a large crack running up its front wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, which caused structural damage to the property in Keresley Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a double-decker bus that was up against a house; the house had sustained structural damage.

"Thankfully, despite the damage to the house, no-one inside had been hurt."

Two passengers and the bus driver sustained minor injuries in the collision, which happened at about 6.45am on Monday.

The Land Rover driver was treated for shock.