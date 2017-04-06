Donors pledge £5bn humanitarian aid

More than 40 donors have pledged nearly £5 billion to help people in need in 2017 amid the Syrian crisis, the United Nations humanitarian chief says.

Stephen O'Brien, under secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, said what was now needed was to see the pledges turned into "cash for action" as soon as possible.

United Nations building

"The needs have never been greater and the requirements have never been higher for the Syria crisis," he said.

"Today has been a momentous opportunity for much of the world to come together to commit more support and solidarity for Syrians and those affected across the region."

The 41 pledges, totalling six billion dollars, came at the Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region conference in Brussels.

Another 3.7 billion dollars (£2.9bn) was pledged for 2018 and beyond.

- AP