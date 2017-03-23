Donations for family of murdered PC Keith Palmer pass £300,000 mark

Well-wishers have donated more than £300,000 online for the family of murdered police officer Keith Palmer.

Multiple fundraising pages have been set up to help the loved ones of the husband and father who was stabbed outside Parliament, as well as other victims of the deadly Westminster attack.

The Metropolitan Police Federation launched an official memorial page at 9.13am on Thursday which had reached £300,000 12 hours later.

The association, which has 30,000 constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors, was prompted to set up the page after receiving a huge number of pleas from members who wanted to help, chairman Ken Marsh said.

He said: "That's why we are doing it, because of the overwhelming amount of our colleagues asking for it."

Stephen Redgewell, who set up the page said: "A quick thank you for all those of you that have made your generous gifts in memory of Keith.

"It is heart warming to see the messages that have been posted and those that have chosen not to post a message, the gift alone speaks a thousand words."

A separate page, set up by a serving police officer in a personal capacity on Go Fund Me at midnight, has raised more than £5,000.

The page description reads: "An officer fell in the line of duty today. The weeks ahead are going to be taxing for his family and colleagues who survive him.

"Please help to support his family in any way you can. All funds raised will be donated to Keith's next of kin."

A string of comments from those who knew Pc Palmer were posted, with one writing: "So proud to have worked with such a great guy, R.I.P Keith."

Another wrote: "Remembering Keith as a very professional officer. Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues."

Several other Just Giving pages have raised hundreds individually, while a Launch Good page set up for all the victims of Wednesday's attack has passed the £15,000 mark.

The description on the page called Muslims United for London reads: "While no amount of money will bring back lives lost or take away from the pain the victims and their families are going through, we hope to lessen their burden in some way."

Muddassar Ahmed, who set up the page after witnessing Wednesday's attack from Portcullis House, said: "I happened to be trapped inside the building yesterday, and saw the carnage, and was quite moved by it, and thought to myself, 'If this is how affected I am, I can't imagine how affected the victims and their families are'."

The 34-year-old, from Stratford, east London, said he was worried about a potential backlash against the Muslim community after the attack.

He said: "I'm worried that the hate will divide societies further, I'm worried that hate on both sides will increase as a result. But this is precisely what extremists on all sides want to do...target places where there is co-existence."

The initiative said it would welcome contributions from "our friends of other faiths".

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the wife of Kurt Cochran, who also died on Wednesday.

Family said the American tourist's wife, Melissa, had suffered a broken leg, a broken rib, and a cut to the head but would recover from her injuries.

Clint Payne, Melissa's brother, said the pair were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday.

He said: "Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family."

More than 28,000 US dollars has been raised so far to help Melissa "cover her regular monthly expenses and loss of income", he added. The couple were self-employed having built a recording studio business.

Meanwhile, London's air ambulance revealed it had received £10,000 by 10am on Thursday.

Dr Gareth Davies, medical director of the charity, said: "We have been blown away by the generosity of Londoners who have, in less than 24 hours, donated £10,000 to the London's air ambulance charity. Thank you.

"We are a service for Londoners, funded by Londoners. London is a great city and we all stand together, especially in difficult times."

