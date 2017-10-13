Donald Trump's speech to US conservatives laced with Christmas spirit

Donald Trump said people are saying "Merry Christmas" again as he cast himself as a defender of Judeo-Christian values.

Mr Trump, meeting social conservatives, told the annual Values Voter summit in Washington he has followed through on promise after promise since taking office in January.

Mr Trump mentioned his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, claiming Mr Gorsuch is in the mould of Justice Antonin Scalia, the conservative whose death in February 2016 created the vacancy.

The president also said he was "stopping cold" attacks on Judeo-Christian values.

He added that people were saying "Merry Christmas" again and hoped Congress will pass his tax cut proposal as a festive gift to the American people.