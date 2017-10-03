Donald Trump's man in Moscow starts work with Vladimir Putin meeting

The new US ambassador to Russia has presented his diplomatic credentials to President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

Jon Huntsman takes the high-profile job amid investigations into alleged meddling by Moscow in last year's US presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Mr Huntsman, a former governor of Utah, has twice served as ambassador.

He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama before returning to the US to run for president in 2012.

The Senate last week approved Mr Huntsman's nomination by voice vote.

The relationship between Russia and the US has been marred recently by a series of expulsions of diplomats and closures of diplomatic missions.