Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos looked far from comfortable at her Senate confirmation hearing

Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos presumably expected a grilling from Senate Democrats at her confirmation hearing, but even so she seemed ruffled by a number of questions they put to her.

DeVos is a Republican donor who has spent much of her adult life promoting the idea that parents should be able to choose which schools their children attend, helping them get places in private schools as well.

DeVos concerns Democrats, something which was immediately obvious from their line of questioning. Senator Tim Kaine – Hillary Clinton’s former running mate – struggled for clear answers from the nominee.

And Bernie Sanders stepped in to grill DeVos on how much money her family had donated to the party, and whether that led to her nomination as education secretary. Sanders asked her: “Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family had not made hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the Republican party, that you would be sitting here today?”

Meanwhile Senator Patty Murray seemed less than impressed by the conservative billionaire’s answers on public funding.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wanted to know how the Trump administration would protect against “waste, fraud and abuse”. She didn’t seem happy with DeVos’s response either. She told the nominee: “Swindlers and crooks are out there doing back flips when they hear an answer like this.”

And last but not least, Senator Al Franken wanted to ask DeVos what she thought about the famous proficiency versus growth debate; should America prioritise benchmark grades, or student progress?

Was Senator Franken satisfied with the answer he received? He was not.
