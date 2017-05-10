Donald Trump's call for Muslim ban removed from campaign website

US President Donald Trump's call for a halt in Muslim immigration seems to have been removed from his campaign website.

The statement on the website had called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States".

Mr Trump signed a revised travel ban in March after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

For now, refugees and people from the seven nations the order was aimed at – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – can continue entering the United States.

The original statement on his campaign website is reported to have been removed shortly after White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed an ABC News reporter's question about the now-stalled ban.