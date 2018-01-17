Donald Trump’s fake news awards are due to take place today

Donald Trump’s expected to hand out what he’s called his "fake news" awards to the media today.

The US President teased last week that he would be dishing them out to sections of the press he thinks are the "most dishonest".

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Veteran White House reporter Elizabeth Drew says it is Mr Trump himself who is not truthful.

"He lies all the time, every day," she said.

"The job of the press is to check on these things and say well no actually rivers don’t run up and down they run sideways, whatever it is.

"So that’s the press doing its job and it’s highly inconvenient for him."

The awards, which were supposed to take place earlier this month were rescheduled for today, January 17.

Donald Trump has to move the Fake News Awards to Jan 17th because Scott Baio couldn’t get off Subway tomorrow to help host and Three Doors Down are playing a grand opening for a Hardee’s in Rock Hill, SC tomorrow so now they will be able to play. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2018

In the week where Trump was deemed to have"no cognitive issues whatsoever"after scoring 100% in the 30 question Montreal Cognitive Assessment in which he did "exceedingly well", he is set to hold his own fake news awards.

Donald Trump has been deemed mentally competent.

In a related story, his Fake News Awards are tomorrow. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) January 16, 2018

Twitter has reacted accordingly today with speculation in the lead up to the so-called fake news awards.

Don’t forget tomorrow at 5pm Donald Trump is hosting the Fake News Awards and will be handing awards out to “Fake Tapper” and that’s it because that’s the only nickname he can come up with that has “Fake” in it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2018

Donald Trump said he'd be presenting the Fake News Awards today. But there's no event scheduled. Maybe it'll just be over Twitter. — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) January 17, 2018

Hey. I've been invited to the Donald Trump Fake News Awards tonight. Got my tux cleaned and limo booked. This is the antidote to all the ego stroking of Hollywood millionaires. Go Donald! — Christopher England (@christopher_eng) January 17, 2018

Absent from Trump's schedule today: The Fake News Awards pic.twitter.com/PbwH5FDdHj — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) January 17, 2018

Turned up to my exam a day early. Can't believe it took Donald Trump's fake news media awards to make me realise what the date was. — Greg (@gregmorris95) January 17, 2018

Jimmy Fallon also got in on the awards with his sketch on the Tonight Show yesterday where he played President Donald Trump, who, with the help from the First Lady Melania, played by Gina Gershon, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, played by Rachel Dratch, announced the winners of the first fake news awards.

