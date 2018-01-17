Donald Trump’s fake news awards are due to take place today

Back to Donald Trump World Home

Donald Trump’s expected to hand out what he’s called his "fake news" awards to the media today.

The US President teased last week that he would be dishing them out to sections of the press he thinks are the "most dishonest".

Veteran White House reporter Elizabeth Drew says it is Mr Trump himself who is not truthful.

"He lies all the time, every day," she said.

"The job of the press is to check on these things and say well no actually rivers don’t run up and down they run sideways, whatever it is.

"So that’s the press doing its job and it’s highly inconvenient for him."

The awards, which were supposed to take place earlier this month were rescheduled for today, January 17.

In the week where Trump was deemed to have"no cognitive issues whatsoever"after scoring 100% in the 30 question Montreal Cognitive Assessment in which he did "exceedingly well", he is set to hold his own fake news awards.

Twitter has reacted accordingly today with speculation in the lead up to the so-called fake news awards.

Jimmy Fallon also got in on the awards with his sketch on the Tonight Show yesterday where he played President Donald Trump, who, with the help from the First Lady Melania, played by Gina Gershon, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, played by Rachel Dratch, announced the winners of the first fake news awards.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Fake News, Fake News Awards

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World