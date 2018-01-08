Donald Trump will undergo health check-up amid speculation on his mental health

Donald Trump will undergo a health check-up on Friday, according to reports.

The US President's medical examination comes after speculation, including in journalist Michael Wolff's recently released book 'Fire and Fury', that he is mentally unfit for the role as head of state, according to The Telegraph.

The White House said results of the examination will be released.

Mr Trump will have his heart, blood and urine tested.

It is reported he will also face questions on his sleeping habits and sex life.

He will be examined by the same doctor that gave Barack Obama his last several physicals.

The news follows a slew of tweets from the US president in which he declared himself to be "a very stable genius" and of "being, like, really smart".

The results of the examination may also shed light on Trump's Jerusalem speech in December.

His slurring speech, which can be seen at the 45-minute mark below, was met with criticism and the rise of the twitter hashtag #DentureDonald.

The White House said his "throat was dry".
