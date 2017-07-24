Donald Trump warns Republicans of Obamacare repeal failure repurcussions

President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration with his own party saying that Republicans do very little to protect him.

He said the lack of support happens even with "some that were carried over the line on my back".

Mr Trump has had a complicated relationship with the Republican Party, but its politicians have continued to be generally supportive of the president, even as his approval ratings slip.

In one of a series of tweets on Sunday evening, Mr Trump wrote: "It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President."

In another he said: "If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!"

The Twitter barrage came as Republicans in the Senate struggled to come together on a bill to overhaul President Barack Obama's health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Mr Trump insisted that senators do not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Democrats did not escape Mr Trump's twitter rantings as he turned his attention to the investigation into Russia meddling in the presidential election.

In another missive he wrote: "As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!"

The president also took a shot at favourite targets in the news media: "It's hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad!"

AP