Donald Trump wants Senator Chuck Schumer investigated for eating a doughnut with Vladimir Putin
With the controversy over the Donald Trump administration’s links to Russia refusing to go away, the president attempted to turn the tables on the Democrats.
Trump posted a picture on Twitter showing Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer enjoying a doughnut with Russian president Vladimir Putin – and demanded that he should be investigated.
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
The image shows Schumer and Putin in New York in 2003, a trip which also saw the Russian premier meet President George W Bush at Camp David.
Trump’s call comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands accused by Democrats of lying under oath for failing to acknowledge meetings with a Russian ambassador when he was asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Schumer and others were quick to point out the differences.
Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017
Unless Schumer testified under oath he never ate a donut standing near Putin a decade (?) ago... not sure I see the problem pic.twitter.com/jxfO6fsS51— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) March 3, 2017
Schumer then added another all-important detail.
And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017
Trump didn’t stop there – he also wants House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi investigated after a photo emerged which appeared to contradict her statement that she’d never met Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Pelosi, too, responded that the situations were not comparable.
.@realDonaldTrump doesn't know difference between official mtg photographed by press & closed secret mtg his AG lied about under oath. https://t.co/YRFCuJkjLA— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 3, 2017
One thing’s for sure – the Russia controversy doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon.
