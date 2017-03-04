Donald Trump wants Senator Chuck Schumer investigated for eating a doughnut with Vladimir Putin

With the controversy over the Donald Trump administration’s links to Russia refusing to go away, the president attempted to turn the tables on the Democrats.

Trump posted a picture on Twitter showing Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer enjoying a doughnut with Russian president Vladimir Putin – and demanded that he should be investigated.

The image shows Schumer and Putin in New York in 2003, a trip which also saw the Russian premier meet President George W Bush at Camp David.

Trump’s call comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands accused by Democrats of lying under oath for failing to acknowledge meetings with a Russian ambassador when he was asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

Schumer and others were quick to point out the differences.

Schumer then added another all-important detail.

Trump didn’t stop there – he also wants House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi investigated after a photo emerged which appeared to contradict her statement that she’d never met Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Pelosi, too, responded that the situations were not comparable.

One thing’s for sure – the Russia controversy doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon.
KEYWORDS: Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Politics, United States, Vladimir Putin

 

