Donald Trump tweets criticism of 'sleazebag' opponents

Donald Trump has hit out at what he calls his "sleazebag" opponents in a series of new tweets.

The US president-elect says the damaging claims made in an unverified report about him are "phony allegations" put together by "political opponents and a failed spy".

The dossier claims Russia has compromising material about Mr Trump.

Former intelligence officer Bob Ayers says he has some reservations.

