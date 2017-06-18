Donald Trump tweets anger over Russia probe ’witch-hunt’

US President Donald Trump has defended his record in a series of tweets which also lash out at the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

In a two-part tweet posted before 7am local time on Sunday, he wrote: "The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt."

He continued by saying: "Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm... massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"

The term "witch-hunt" is how Mr Trump characterises the probe into Russia’s election interference and possible ties to his campaign associates.

His advisers have told how the president is increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy.