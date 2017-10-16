Donald Trump to urge greater pressure on North Korea during Asia-Pacific trip

US president Donald Trump will ask America's allies to put pressure on North Korea over its nuclear programme in a trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Trump is to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from November 3 - 14, and will also stop in Hawaii.

He will meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in and "call on the international community to join together in maximising pressure on North Korea," said the White House.

In Japan, the president will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and take part in a meeting with families of "Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime."

Mr Trump will also meet leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.

