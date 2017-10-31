Donald Trump to skip visit to demilitarised zone during Korea leg of trip

President Donald Trump will not visit the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea known as the Demilitarised Zone during his upcoming trip to Asia, the White House has said.

A senior administration official told reporters during a White House background briefing that there was not enough time in the president's schedule to accommodate a visit.

The president will be visiting Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, to highlight the US-South Korean partnership instead.

Every president but one since Ronald Reagan has visited the DMZ, which has separated the North and South for 64 years.

Mr Trump has clashed with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un whom he has dubbed Rocket Man during forays on Twitter and also in a speech at the UN general assembly.

AP