Donald Trump to sign fresh travel ban; Iraq describes its exclusion as 'positive message'

US president Donald Trump's new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the US for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas, sources revealed.

It has emerged that the new travel ban will take effect on the same day he meets Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has confirmed the new executive order will take effect on March 16, the same date on which he is due to meet the Taoiseach, with Mr Kenny previously having committed to raising concern about the US president's immigration policy.

Mr Trump will sign the order which aims to address legal issues that arose from the original directive, after it was blocked by the courts.

According to a fact sheet distributed to US politicians, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the US for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries.

But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase co-operation with the US government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

Iraq has said its removal from a revised US travel ban sends a "positive message" for relations.

Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said the decision to revise the ban shows that there is a "real partnership" between Washington and Baghdad.