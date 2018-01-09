Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum and promote his 'America First' agenda

President Donald Trump is set to bring his "America First" agenda to a bastion of globalisation when he attends the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos later this month.

The White House confirmed that Mr Trump will attend the summit of political and business elites in the Alps town whose name has become synonymous with the annual gathering of the rich and powerful.

The summit traditionally emphasises global interconnectedness and cooperation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump would be promoting his policies for strengthening American businesses, industries and workers.

The annual gathering is scheduled for January 23-26, with the theme Creating A Shared Future In A Fractured World.

Mr Trump would be the first sitting US president to attend the summit in person since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Then-vice president Joe Biden attended last year.

Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president to attend the forum in 2017, when Mr Trump was represented by Anthony Scaramucci, who later served a brief and explosive tenure as Mr Trump's White House communications director.

That year's gathering, which occurred around Mr Trump's inauguration, was viewed as a sign of China's ascendance at a time of growing American isolationism.

Ms Sanders rejected the notion that Mr Trump's attendance symbolised he was backing away from his message of economic nationalism.

"The president's message is very much the same here as it will be there," Ms Sanders told reporters today.

"This is very much an 'America First' agenda.

"The president is still 100% focused and committed to promoting policies that promote strength for American businesses and the American worker."

The New York Times first reported on Mr Trump's plans to attend the forum.

AP