Donald Trump tells conference 'we're under siege' as James Comey gives testimony

US President Donald Trump has said he and his supporters "are under siege" but "will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever".

Mr Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual conference at the same time as former FBI director James Comey was testifying before Congress.

The president did not make specific reference to Mr Comey, who says Mr Trump tried to get him to pledge loyalty and drop an investigation into potential collusion with Russia by his campaign aides.

But in the first moments of Mr Trump's speech, he said "as you know, we're under siege" and then vowed to survive and thrive.