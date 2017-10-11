Donald Trump takes his convoy on the road with tax pitch to lorry drivers

President Donald Trump is taking his tax plan campaign on the road with a pitch directed at US lorry drivers.

The latest leg of the president's tax tour takes him to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he was due to speak in front of an audience of roughly 1,000, including lorry drivers, against a backdrop of vehicles at a local airplane hangar.

The White House said Mr Trump will argue that his tax reform framework will benefit lorry drivers by lowering their tax rates, boosting manufacturing, and making it easier for families to pass their haulage businesses onto their children.

He will say: "When your trucks are moving, America is growing" and that his "America first" philosophy "means putting American truckers first".

Mr Trump has left it to Congress to fill in many details of his plan.

AP