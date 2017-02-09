Donald Trump signs three executive orders to 'restore safety in America'
US President Donald Trump has signed three more executive orders, which he claims are "designed to restore safety in America".
Trump has ordered the creation of a task force aimed at reducing violent crime and preventing offences against police officers.
He is also targeting drug cartels.
"To the gang members and drug dealers terrorising innocent people, your day is over. A new era of justice begins, and it begins right now," he warned.
