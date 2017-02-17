Donald Trump said drugs were 'becoming cheaper than candy bars' but many smelled fake news

Donald Trump has muttered many a questionable sentence, but one in particular has had people screaming “fake news”.

During a White House news conference on Thursday, the president claimed the US was becoming a “drug-infested nation” with “drugs becoming cheaper than candy bars”. He, of course, vowed to never let that happen any longer.

Immediately many questioned Trump’s fact-checking abilities, branding the statement – in the president’s own favourite words – “fake news”.

Hey, how come nobody told me drugs were cheaper than candy bars? Oh wait...fake news?#fakenews #thankyoutrump — Susie Bean (@ziebean) February 16, 2017

All this time, instead of buying candy, I could've been buying drugs and saving money! #fakenews — Kirstin (@100yroldgiants) February 16, 2017

Where are these drugs that are cheaper than candy bars? Asking for a friend. #fakenews — Mary Ridderbusch (@mridderb) February 16, 2017

The claims also aroused several questions from viewers that needed answering pronto. What ridiculously-priced chocolate is Trump eating? Where is it possible to purchase drugs that cheap?

@realDonaldTrump where can I find some of these drugs cheaper than candy. Asking for a friend 💁🏾 — RIP Joe Beezzy (@BlackNorbit) February 16, 2017

Just heard drugs are cheap like candy bars anybody know where I can get my hands on some 😂😂🤗✌🏻 — Gem (@naughtygem26) February 16, 2017

Apparently I've been shopping in all the wrong places for drugs, and all the right places for candy. — Roy Kesey (@roykesey) February 16, 2017

WHAT DRUGS ARE CHEAPER THAN CANDY BARS? I WILL STOP EATING CANDY BARS IF I CAN REPLACE THEM WITH DRUGS. WHY DIDN'T YOU GUYS TELL ME THIS? — Your Boy Donny T (@MattRoth512) February 16, 2017

Hey Trump, you just said drugs are cheaper than candy bars. I wanna know what drugs and where can I get some. #TrumpPressConference — InkedMama (@lesbianganja) February 16, 2017

A couple thought Trump’s comments were a sly reference to the ever-rising price of Freddo bars. Seriously, the once 10p chocolate bar has faced a recent price-hike to 30p. Brits across the nation were outraged, it was a pretty big deal.

Trump claims that, "Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars."



To be fair to him, have you seen the price of Freddos recently? — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) February 16, 2017

I believe Trump that drugs are cheaper than sweets.



You seen how much a bloody Freddo costs nowadays? — Damn Silly (@AndyCMills) February 16, 2017

Trump was using the rhetoric the US had become a “drug-infested nation” to support his controversial initiative to build a wall along the Mexico- US border.

He said: “We’ve ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Justice to coordinate a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with drugs.”